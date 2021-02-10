Jamie Spears GROUNDED Britney Over The Summer?!

We’ve known Britney Spears’s conservatorship has been bad news for a while now, but the recent Framing Britney documentary has really shined a light on everything she’s had to deal with.

For everyone involved in the #FreeBritney movement, the FX/New York Times documentary validated their concerns about the pop star’s struggle. And for those who weren’t already on board, there were MANY #FreeBritney converts after viewing the moving doc. Fans have truly rallied around the ’90s icon.

According to Page Six, this won’t be the last we see of Brit onscreen, either — she’s allegedly working on her own documentary, in her own words, alongside a “top female filmmaker.” But the outlet reported she’s afraid her father Jamie Spears will step in and prevent her film from seeing the light of day.

A source said:

“He is drunk with power over Britney’s life. She wants to work, she wants to make music and perform, but he is too controlling. He has set her up to fail. Britney hasn’t had the proper help she needs to be able to control her own finances, to fully deal with her mental health issues, to be the mother she wants to be.”

They added:

“Jamie won’t let her have any freedom or responsibility over her own life. This summer, her father grounded her for three weeks because she dared to meet a friend for a socially-distanced walk on the beach and a heart-to-heart conversation. She’s 39 years old!”

Jamie GROUNDED his adult daughter? Could this possibly be true?

In fairness, his role in the conservatorship has been somewhat in flux. The Lucky singer has obviously been fighting his involvement and was granted her choice of conservator, Jodi Montgomery, after her dad had temporarily handed over the reins during a health crisis. In other words, he’s not solely in charge of her personal life anymore, as he was in the past.

But Jamie is definitely still involved and is currently co-conservator of her estate, so he could still use her money to control her. Plus… he himself stated that he hasn’t spoken with his daughter since August of 2020. Could she have cut off contact because of this alleged “grounding”? It’s definitely possible. As far as we can tell, there are a LOT of reasons she would stop talking to her dad.

The Page Six source claimed:

“He doesn’t want her to see her friends, he doesn’t want her to meet other people in the entertainment business, he tells her that everyone has bad intentions for her — when it plainly isn’t true.”

But Framing Britney has given the performer some hope for the first time in a long time, according to this insider. They shared:

“Britney finally feels like there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel. There are parts of the film that were too hard and emotional for her to watch — the scenes that describe the most difficult times of her life, the relentless media circus and the harsh focus on her as a young mother. But, she feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her.”

The source continued:

“She hopes that, because of this, she will be finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father . She is also very grateful and humbled by the public outcry, all the support from her fans and the celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker who have spoken out on her behalf.”

We are crossing our fingers that Brit is right and the momentum from this documentary will afford her some more freedom. We just want Britney to have the life she wants and deserves!

