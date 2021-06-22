Sarah Paulson Claims Matthew Perry REFUSED To Kiss Her At Carrie Fisher’s ‘Makeout Party’!

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at THIS shindig…

We know Sarah Paulson can tell a story (she’s an Emmy Award winning actress, after all!), but this one has so many juicy details to offer! During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the American Horror Story alum shared her memory of meeting the legendary Carrie Fisher for the first time — and the interesting gathering Carrie invited her to shortly afterward…

She explained:

“She asked me if I wanted to come to Gore Vidal’s makeout party. … Carrie had this — and it was her idea to call it the ‘make out party,’ where Shirley MacLaine was — I mean, it was huge, I think Queen Latifah was there. All these people were there, and I was obviously panicked because, neurotic.”

OK, stop. Carrie Fisher and Gore Vidal were throwing MAKEOUT PARTIES?! Like, with spin the bottle??

Actually, it was a little closer to a 1970s “key party” — only the PG version, we guess. The 46-year-old explained:

“I didn’t see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat.”

Sexy! Only… not so much for Sarah that night — as it’s still a sore spot thanks to a certain Friends star.

“Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat, and then promptly left the room.”

OMG! How uncomfortable!

Asked how she knew the Friends star had drawn her name, she replied:

“Because I saw him. He was like, ‘Oh, well…’ And he was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, ‘Uh, well let’s kiss.’ And he was like, ‘No.'”

NO?? Just NO?? This woman is a national treasure, could Matthew Perry BE any more of a fool??

Sarah kindly covered for him by saying the situation was awkward because they knew each other through mutual friends — we guess there would have been drama? However, she added:

“But then we ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60, and I got my kiss. I got several kisses. And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal’s make out party.”

LOLz! We love how she’s implying what an amazing kisser she is!

What a tale. Glad it had a happy ending!

Ch-ch-check out her full interview (below):

