Watch Billie Lourd & Mark Hamill Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Carrie Fisher finally received a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, her daughter Billie Lourd and Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill came together to pay tribute to the late actress during the ceremony for her long-awaited star. Notably missing from the special event was Carrie’s siblings Joely, Tricia Leigh, and Todd Fisher, as they weren’t invited. Despite the public feud with Billie over the invite drama, the 30-year-old wasn’t going to let them ruin the big day!

The 71-year-old actor first took the stage, starting his speech by declaring that today is “Carrie Frances Fisher Day.” He went on to recall the moment he first met Carrie when she was only 19 years old while he was a “worldly” 24, saying that all his expectations of the author were “obliterated” at the time. Mark added:

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all, whether we liked it or not. She was our Princess. … I will never stop missing her but I’m so thankful to have had her for as long as we did. So, thank you, Carrie. I love you.”

Billie then appeared on the stage, wearing a dress with a picture of her mom as Princess Leia. She joked that “mom used to say you were never actually famous until they turn you into a PEZ dispenser” – but she believed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was the true hallmark of fame. Considering Carrie has both, Billie noted it was a “double whammy.” The American Horror Story star opened up about her mother’s career, dedicating most of her speech to her iconic role of Leia. She said:

“No one could have played her like my mother.”

Very sweet tributes. You can see the ceremony (below):

