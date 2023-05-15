Billie Lourd Posts Touching Mother’s Day Tribute To Carrie Fisher Amid Family Drama

Billie Lourd is missing Carrie Fisher on “her day.”

With another Mother’s Day down, the American Horror Story actress couldn’t help but feel a mix of emotions six years after her momma tragically passed away. In a vulnerable Instagram post Sunday, Billie reflected on her role as a mother while admitting that she feels as though the holiday still belongs to her own mom and not yet to her:

“Even though I’ve been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother’s Day is her. Even though it’s been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day — not mine.”

Aww. We really do always need our mothers. The 30-year-old continued:

“But as the day goes on I remember it is my day too now. I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother. And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined.”

Related: Riley Keough Shares A Touching Mother’s Day Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley

What a positive way to look at such a difficult situation. Billie concluded her touching post:

“Mother’s Day can be many things. So like I say every year. Happy Mother’s Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother’s Day! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there — y’all should make that a card!!!) sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone.”

Ha! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day cards would sell to a LOT of us!

How sweet! Speaking of mixed emotions…

This, of course, comes amid Billie’s ongoing drama with Carrie’s siblings, who were not invited to the late star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. ICYMI, Joely Fisher, the Star Wars actress’ half sister, shared that she and her sis Tricia Leigh Fisher would not be in attendance, blasting Billie as the person behind the decision:

“Strangely we won’t be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored. For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career.”

Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, who was also not invited, spoke to TMZ about the snub, explaining:

“It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie.”

Related: Todd Says There Was ‘No Money Made’ From His Interviews About Carrie’s Death

Billie later addressed the drama, telling fans that her estranged aunts and uncle “know why” they weren’t invited. She shared:

“Days after my mom died her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship.”

It’s always so sad to see family feuds following the death of a loved one, so we hold hope that they can one day come together as a united whole again. But for now, our hearts are with Billie.

Thoughts on her touching post, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/WENN]