Carrie Fisher Started Taking Drugs Again Before Her Death To Lose Weight For Star Wars, Says Pal James Blunt!

Carrie Fisher got back on drugs to slim down for the Star Wars sequels… At least that’s what her pal James Blunt says.

The English singer has stirred up some disturbing details about the late actress while promoting his memoir, Loosely Based on a Made-Up Story, at the Hay Festival in Wales recently. He claims “she’d been really mistreating her body” after getting “the job again of being Princess Leia in a new Star Wars movie.” Carrie, of course, stepped back into the iconic role for 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi, over three decades years after last playing the role in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. She died in December 2016 before she could film the third installment — a tragedy Blunt now seems to be implying may have been caused by the films themselves!

According to The Independent, James, who was a good friend of Carrie’s and even lived with her while recording his 2004 album Back to Bedlam, revealed the sad fact he “was with her the day before she died.” He explained how the star “was really on a high and a positive” after bring brought back to the big screen, “but they had applied a lot of pressure on her to be thin” for the movie:

“She spoke about the difficulties that women have in the industry, how men are allowed to grow old, and women are certainly not in film and TV.”

As a hot Hollywood script doctor and occasional character actress, Carrie hadn’t had to focus on being slim for decades. Then Star Wars came back into her life. The late actress famously opened up in a 2015 interview about having to lose 35 pounds for the role. She told Good Housekeeping UK at the time:

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters! I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is.”

James says that was the reason she was doing drugs — and it sounds like he blames the effort for her death:

“She really put a lot of pressure on herself, started using drugs again and by the time she got on the plane, she had effectively killed herself.”

Carrie tragically went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to LA in 2016 and later died at a hospital. The You’re Beautiful singer added:

“They say it was heart failure of some kind, but she had taken enough drugs to have a really good party.”

Following her death, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office found traces of cocaine, opiates, and other drugs in her system — though it’s not confirmed if they directly played a role in her death.

If what James is saying is true, then it’s SO sad… Carrie had struggled with addiction throughout so much of her life. After her death, her daughter Billie Lourd even seemed to say the same thing, implying Carrie did die from her battle with drugs:

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it.”

