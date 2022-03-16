How Billie Lourd's Wedding Day Honored Her Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is a married woman!

The actress wed her fiancé and father of her child, Austen Rydell, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend. Vogue had the inside scoop on the dreamy celebration, including the touching tributes to Billie’s mom Carrie Fisher that were littered throughout the event.

Related: Billie Reflects On Grief, Sings Fleetwood Mac For Mom Carrie 5 Years Later

One nod to her momma was the Rodarte wedding dress designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The American Horror Story alum told the outlet:

“I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love. So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of — elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

Awww!

The 29-year-old ended up choosing the very first dress that the designers presented her, modified to be bridal white and include an underlayer of sequins (“The underlayer of my personality is also made of sequins, so it just felt right.”).

Whoa!

Her dad Bryan Lourd picked out her René Mancini shoes as another nod to Carrie. Billie explained:

“My dad was walking around town shopping and came upon the store and found the perfect shoe. They reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the ’90s. … It was a month before the wedding, and they told him they take four months to make the shoes. He talked to Mohamad, the manager of the store, and told him when the wedding was and asked him if he could somehow rush them, and he magically made it happen!”

She added:

“When he came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad’s hunch about my mom was right. Mohamad told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the ’90s. The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!”

Wow, so special!

The late Star Wars icon was featured all throughout her daughter’s wedding wardrobe, including the engagement ring (a diamond which Austen had reset from a ring that her dad proposed to her mom with). The bride also turned to her momma for her “something blue” (Carrie’s favorite blue fire opal ring) and “something borrowed” (a ring that Carrie had given to one of her closest friends).

Perhaps the sweetest tribute was the choice of officiants, her mother’s two best friends Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner. The Booksmart star gushed:

“It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating. And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker React To Predictions About Their Wedding

And BTW, her late grandmother also got a fashion shout out in Billie’s afterparty dress:

“It was inspired by my glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’s iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time. I am obsessed beyond belief. I’m probably going to make it into an art piece in my house because it’s way too legendary to just hang on a hanger in a closet. I have never had more fun in any dress ever!”

What an amazing way to keep the memory of her loved ones alive during such an important moment. We have no doubt Carrie and Debbie’s spirits were present in that event. Congrats to Billie and Austen!

[Image via Billie Lourd/Instagram]