The Best Carrie Fisher Story You've Never Heard!

Carrie Fisher never failed to create a memorable moment!

Actor Bronson Pinchot still to this day remembers the date he went on with the late screen legend back in the ‘80s — likely because the evening ended with them being kicked out of a fancy El Lay restaurant.

In an interview with Page Six, the Perfect Strangers alum recalled meeting the Star Wars actress on George Burns Comedy Week in 1985 when he was new to show business — or “still had the cellophane on,” as he put it — and was quickly “smitten” by her “devastating wit.”

He explained:

“So, I asked her out. And we went to a fabulous Chinese restaurant in Beverly Hills. And this is what she was like: She made an art form out of saying difficult things brilliantly. When she said it, it wasn’t blunt, it was devil-may-care and adorable.”

Although dinner was going extremely well, Pinchot said Fischer shut down his hopes of any long term romance right then and there, telling him:

“She said to me, ‘Bronson, don’t fall in love with me. Don’t even think about it.’”

When the actor asked the Postcards from the Edge author why, she replied:

“Because I’m manic-depressive and I do things like this.”

Pinchot said Fisher, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s, then stood up and pulled her dress over her head, exposing her Minnie Mouse underwear (!!!) — which naturally prompted restaurant managers to boot the pair from the eatery. Weirdly enough, the actor wasn’t put off by his date’s over-the-top behavior — quite the opposite, in fact!

He recalled thinking:

“I was 26 and Princess Leia was pulling her dress over her head in a fancy restaurant. So, I think I thought, ‘This is what the fast lane is like.’ And I remember distinctly how her body was incredible.”

Honestly, kind of a power move!

Pinchot went on to muse:

“She really meant, ‘You don’t want to have a crush on me or anything deeper because I’m out there.’ She was telling me the God’s most unvarnished truth. And yet, she had to have known that given my age and where we were and who she was, how I would think she was being sexy. She must have relished that. And yet, because of her incredible charm and her incredible wit, it’s something I still relish about to this day.”

As fans know, Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest. According to an autopsy, she had several drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Following the star’s death, her daughter, Billie Lourd, opened up about the actress’ struggles with mental health and substance abuse, writing in a statement:

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. … I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles.”

Even though she’s gone, this legend will always be far from forgotten!

[Image via /Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]