Billie Lourd Heartbroken On Anniversary Of Carrie Fisher's Death That She'll Never Meet Her Grandkids

Billie Lourd is missing her momma.

Six years after Carrie Fisher’s death, her only daughter is reflecting on motherhood following the birth of her second child. If you hadn’t heard, the 30-year-old welcomed a daughter of her own, Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell, earlier this month with husband Austen Rydell. She referred to her at the time as “Kington’s sister,” of course, shouting out her first-born son. See (below):

Obviously it’s a joyous occasion.

But now, just a couple weeks later, the Booksmart actress can’t help but grieve the relationship her children should have gotten to develop with their grandmother. She explained in Tuesday’s post:

“It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief.”

Ugh, we can only imagine how difficult it’s been… Especially being so young, herself! She continued:

“I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

We’re sure if Carrie was still physically here, she would be the BEST, sassiest grandma out there! Her charm was undeniable, and it will surely be bittersweet for little Kingston and Jackson to grow up knowing they’re related to the acting legend — but never get to hang out with her. Billie empathetically concluded her post:

“For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.”

See the full tribute (below):

While Billie grieves her mother, she luckily still has her father, Bryan Lourd, to develop that special grandparent-grandchild relationship. He excitedly first announced the news of his granddaughter’s arrival at the Variety Dealmakers Keynote Conversation in Beverly Hills, California earlier this month. He told the outlet’s chief production officer Claudia Eller at the time:

“My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at six. I’m a little tired, but happy.”

He added:

“Everything’s great. So if I wander, it’s because the adrenaline is still flowing.”

So, so sad for Billie and her children… But Carrie’s memory and place in pop culture will speak volumes to the type of person she was for her young grandchildren.

