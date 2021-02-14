Regina King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gorilla Glue Girl, & More: Here Are All The HIGHlarious SNL Moments!

With Regina King as the host and folk singer Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest, last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live certainly hit all of the right notes, especially when they touched on the biggest trending topics as of late! We’re talking about you, Tessica Brown, or as the internet widely knows her as Gorilla Glue girl.

Ch-ch-check out all of the NBC sketch show’s hilarious highlights (below), beginning with…

A biting cold open, mocking Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and “foregone conclusion” of a second acquittal. With probably only hours to come up with the sketch, it definitely gave some of the cast members a chance to bust out their savage political impressions of our nation’s questionable leaders.

In the show’s cold open, it was presented as an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, where Carlson (Alex Moffat) welcomed a bunch of excited Republican figures like Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) and Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) to defend the former president’s proceedings. In it, McKinnon as the senator commented on the situation, saying:

“We all agree the attack on the Capitol was a horrible thing. But just because the rioters were yelling, ‘Fight for Trump’ doesn’t mean they meant Donald Trump. There could have been some real Tiffany heads. Maybe even some Eric stans, I don’t know.”

The Graham actress continued, explaining:

“But regardless, the trial is over, and now we can move past this and focus on the serious issues. That’s locking up Hillary and freeing Beautiful Britney Spears!”

Oh geez! Take a look at the funny skit (below):

Too funny and too real, to be honest!

As a first-time host, the One Night in Miami director came out swinging at the top of the production in a gorgeous neon yellow mini and brought out her electric personality in the opening monologue.

“I’ve had a pretty wild career. If you’re black, you probably know me from being in like, some of your favorite movies. If you’re white, you probably know me from Watchmen. Or, this monologue right now.”

Oh yeah, there was also the part where Kenan Thompson acted as King’s on-stage hype man to help calm her hosting nerves. Ch-ch-check out the funny man emphasizing her jokes with an air horn and yelling at audience members who weren’t clapping enough (below):

Honestly, we could all use a hype man like Thompson in our lives sometimes!

As we mentioned before, SNL took some inspiration from viral sensation Tessica Brown, who ended up in the hospital after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, for the night’s biggest sketch. The comedy series parodied the situation by having King and Thompson as two lawyers who were filing a lawsuit against adhesive products.

“Fact: Every day, as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product, and they deserve compensation.”

As you can see (below), it goes on to show a series of victims who shared their testimonies about using the super sticky glue in place of beauty and hair products.

Not going to lie, we’re so glad they pulled that trending topic into the show’s fold!

In case you missed it, Nathaniel Rateliff made his debut appearance on the hit series, setting the mood with his first song, Redemption. If you didn’t know, the track was written for Justin Timberlake’s latest project Palmer.

Later in the episode, the Denver-based musician went on to croon out the hit A Little Honey while he sat behind the keys.

Love it!

Anyway, here are the rest of the sketches from the show (below). Honorable mention to Beck Bennett’s drunk Tom Brady impersonation on the Weekend Update!

Okay, Perezcious readers, what was your favorite skit of the night? Did U love Regina’s as the host? What did U think about Nathaniel’s performance? And are U totally stoked that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is set to lead next weeks episode?! Let us know ALL of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

