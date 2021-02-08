This Woman Used Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair & Ended Up In The Hospital!

You know when you see something that’s painful just to look at? Well, this viral story has us wincing in sympathy!

It all started with a TikTok… and a very unfortunate idea. Social media user im_d_ollady, real name Tessica Brown, sent the internet into disbelief with her video about a VERY inadvisable hairspray substitution.

In her TikTok (below), she explained:

“Hey, y’all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice. No, it’s not by choice. When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.”

She continued:

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It. Don’t. Move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times, and it don’t move. Stiff where? My hair. So I’ma tell y’all like this: If you ever, ever run out of Göt2b Glued Spray, don’t ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

In a followup video, she demonstrated an attempt to shampoo her head — and, as she warned, it did. Not. Move.

The TikTok made its way over to Twitter, where people went through a whole range of emotions processing what Tessica had done. Some laughed, some cringed, some supported her plight, but EVERYONE was invested. See below:

Sorry to all my work today but I am busy with this Gorilla Glue girl. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 4, 2021

Chile on day 4 of black history month and a girl got gorilla glue stuck in her hair ???????????????????????????? I really hope she gets it out mannnnn pic.twitter.com/c4feMxkhF5 — Alx ✊????✊???? (@thafreshstkd305) February 4, 2021

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well ???????? #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021

Over on Instagram, Tessica gave some updates about remedies she was trying, including coconut and tea tree oil. Unfortunately, none of the methods were a success. Speaking with TMZ, she shared that it was impossible even to shave her hair off in its current condition. And worse? She said that the hair was getting tighter on her scalp, giving her headaches.

Inevitably, Gorilla Glue the company got involved, advising her to soak “the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”

The unfortunate ordeal wound up taking Tessica to the emergency room. She posted two photos of the trip to her IG, one outside the building and one of herself being treated. But even a hospital couldn’t free her from this sticky situation. She added yet another followup to the series on YouTube (below), demonstrating the rubbing alcohol and sterile water she had been given during her hospital visit — and the treatment looked painful. As she wrote on Instagram:

“This is really about to be a long process “

If there’s one small bright side, it’s that the internet that looked on in fascination came through for Tessica, more than quadrupling her goal of $1,500 on GoFundMe to pay for any medical expenses. We really hope she’s able to find a solution!! We’ll be keeping her in our thoughts!

Check out some more Twitter reactions (below):

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

All of us waiting for updates like: #gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/p4JBRY9DIO — LA White (@OrangeMoon_2002) February 7, 2021

The girl with the gorilla glue pony tail ten years from now: pic.twitter.com/rf9O1khrrb — bag juiceina (@MinaLioness) February 5, 2021

I had used a caulking gun to stick marbles and rocks on either side of my mohawk. Poison control said if it was on my head too long the chemicals would seep into my scalp and could make me very sick. I was lucky to have very patient and loving friends. — Kimya Dawson (@mrskimyadawson) February 7, 2021

Damn. I wish I could laugh at the Gorilla glue situation but I genuinely feel bad for this girl. pic.twitter.com/aXUruDCk3M — Stardust???? (@LucipurrVonMars) February 4, 2021

I cannot emotionally handle the ongoing #gorillagluegirl saga, and I’m just sitting around reading about it. Some company better be sending her a lifetime supply of high end hair products so she can THRIVE after this NIGHTMARE. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) February 7, 2021

