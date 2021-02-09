'It Started To Burn': Gorilla Glue Girl Tells Full Horror Story In First Interview -- Will She Sue??

Anyone who’s ever gotten fed up with their hair and tried to find an unorthodox hack to fix it, well… something tells us they’ll think twice now.

We’re sure by now you’ve heard the story of Tessica Brown, a Louisiana teacher who ran out of her special “glue” hairspray and decided to try actual glue — Gorilla Glue spray to be precise — to keep her hair in place.

It worked, of course. Unfortunately, the powerful adhesive kept her hair locked in place for a month solid — emphasis on the solid.

And even more unfortunately, it’s worse than she said in her now infamous TikTok video. Describing early attempts to wash it out, she said washing only made the braid “tighter and tighter.” Yeesh, it sounds like torture!

Obviously she knew she was going to be ridiculed by a lot of insensitive folks online, but what choice did she have? She needed a solution from anywhere after a whole month.

“I really, really felt some type of way because again I only went to social media because I didn’t know what else to do. And I just figured somebody out there can tell me what I can use to take it off.”

Of course, she didn’t go straight to social media. In her first ever interview she told Kiss 92.5 the ladies in her family tried to help first — when she finally told them after 2 weeks of trying to fix it herself:

“I got with my sisters, I got with my mom. Everyone was trying to give me different things about what to do to wash it out, but after that month passed, this is what made me take it to social media.”

But sadly, the suggestions online didn’t help much either. After folks told her to “take the cotton swabs and try to dab” her hair, the darn things “started getting stuck”! That’s when she had to bite the bullet and go to the emergency room. Only… that didn’t work that well either…

A nurse tried to wash the glue out with a mix of nail polish remover and saline water, but that turned out to be incredibly painful on Brown’s scalp:

“When she started, it started to burn, so they took the saline water and tried to, you know, cool it off, but it burned so bad to where my heart started beating too fast… She told me it looked like she could do it, but it’s gonna take at least 20 hours.”

20 HOURS! Goodness, who could take that for so long? And what kind of chemical burns would you be left with on your scalp afterward?

Apparently even after several hours of an acetone clean, the glue just kept hardening again. So she went home with instructions and since then she has been trying to continue the slow nail polish remover cleaning process at home.

But we’re hearing the longer nothing works the more upset — and litigious — Tessica is getting.

According to TMZ she has already hired an attorney and is thinking about taking legal action against the glue brand for their misleading packaging — specifically because “hair” is never explicitly mentioned as a no-no on the can’s warning label.

Well, Gorilla Glue has now released an official statement in an attempt to absolve the solvent of any liability:

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…”

That’s true, and we imagine a lot of people would certainly take the “skin” warning to heart. Of course, we did all have a president who would suggest things like ingesting bleach to kill a virus…

While Gorilla Glue points out their spray product is specifically used for “craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric,” we don’t know how a court would rule in this case.

For what it’s worth the adhesive’s statement does offer some compassion for Tessica, finishing:

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

Read the full statement (below):

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Note that they only said they’re sorry “to hear” about the incident. Very specific wording. Hmm…

Do YOU think Tessica will sue? And does she have a case??

