Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, The Super Bowl, & More: Check Out All The Best SNL Moments HERE!

It was certainly a refreshing episode of Saturday Night Live, but what else do we expect from the one and only Dan Levy, who finally made his hosting debut, and guest performer Phoebe Bridgers!

For starters, it was the first time in a loooooong time that the NBC late-night sketch show didn’t talk about politics in the cold open. Instead, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Mikey Day, and Beck Bennett kicked off the night with a jam-packed banter on the Super Bowl, touching on how the novel coronavirus has affected the lives of many — especially in the NFL. But they noted that:

“We come together in the spirit of football — and to murder millions of chickens for their delicious wings.”

LOLz!

The group then moved onto the commercials that will be advertised during the game, predicting that many of them will try to address racial injustice in America and access to the vaccine while they promote their beer and food products. Ch-ch-check out the funny skit (below):

Classic!

Now onto the man of the hour! In his opening monologue, Dan talked about how much his life had changed over the past year, describing the “good” and “not-so-good” moments. As he jokingly described, the one bright side to the pandemic was that more people watched his hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek. But it also meant that a lot of people started saying David Rose’s iconic line “ew” every time they saw the star.

Wow, that must get annoying after awhile!

He then gave a backstage tour of SNL’s Studio 8H, where he joked about some of the COVID-19 safety protocols. While there were some funny moments like Aidy Bryant hitting Dan with a pool noodle, the best part had to be when his father Eugene Levy made a brief appearance.

As you can see (below), he had to quarantine in an “isolation box” on set because he had flown from LA to support his son’s big night.

Ugh, we love that he was a part of this!

As we mentioned before, Phoebe Bridgers was the musician guest for the night. The 26-year-old first took the stage with her smash song Kyoto.

However, the best moment of her performance had to have been during her final number I Know the End. You know, the moment when she repeatedly SMASHED her guitar over an amp! See it for yourself (below):

What a way to add some dramatics to a song!

ICYMI last night, here are all the rest of the sketches (below):

What was your favorite part about last nights SNL episode, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]