Why Savannah Chrisley Is Already Ditching Her Parents Months After Their Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley is moving out.

During the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked, which debuted on Tuesday, the 28-year-old reality TV star revealed she is tired of living in the same house as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. And now that the duo is back home from federal prison and settling back into their lives after being pardoned by Donald Trump, she doesn’t have to any longer!

While answering fan questions on the podcast ep, the Chrisley Knows Best alum dropped the dime on her plan to move out of her fam’s home and get her own space:

“I am moving, and I am so excited.”

She explained that she needs more time on her own since, like, she’s a grown woman and all that:

“I have loved all the time I have had with my family. I have loved it. But as an almost 30-year-old woman, I need my own space.”

Makes perfect sense to us!

Remember, she really stepped up to care for her siblings while Todd and Julie went off to prison to serve their sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. And we know playing the role of emergency mom (and dad) was NOT easy for Savannah. Thus, it makes sense she would want to step back a bit now. To that end, she reasoned:

“I think all the responsibilities I have had for two and a half years have been so overwhelming that I literally just want to walk out my door, lock it, and leave. Not have to worry about a yard and pool and all the things. So I am moving into a condo, and I’m so excited.”

Yay!

And she added that her predilection for having alone time and personal space plays a role here, too:

“I love being alone, and it’s really tough not having that alone time and space. And I know my parents want their life organized and all of their things in one spot. So it just made the most sense for me to move out.”

Her new condo, BTW, will be located in Nashville. And along with moving into that space, she’s also got multiple ideas for putting up social media content showcasing “before and after” looks at the condo, her move, and more. It sounds like she’s super excited about all of it, too. She said:

“I just think there’s so many new things to come. I cannot wait for you to see my living space. It is going to be so freaking cute!”

Watch her answer more fan Qs (below):

Best of luck on the move, Savannah!

Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

