Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together!

After months of anticipation…. Scarlett Johansson and her hubby Colin Jost have finally welcomed their first baby together! YAY!

The Avengers alum, who married the SNL star last year, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, ScarJo’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to People on Wednesday!

It’s unclear exactly when the new addition to the family entered the world. It was just on Tuesday that Colin even confirmed the pregnancy!

As Perezcious readers may recall, the Marvel mainstay kept her pregnancy on the down-low. She wasn’t even the first to announce the exciting news! Back in July, the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi revealed the big life update, with a source telling Page Six shortly after:

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.”

The bun in the oven did clear up a bit of confusion on the superhero’s fans’ behalf. After all, the news came the same time Black Widow was released, and ScarJo had been noticeably absent from a lot of the film’s special events. Considering she not only starred in the flick but executive produced it, her presence was definitely missed! Once viewers knew why the star was staying away from cameras (and likely any potential viruses), it made total sense!

A second insider told the outlet at the time:

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile… She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

That doesn’t mean we didn’t get a sneak peek at her ADORABLE family while the 36-year-old was preggers. During a virtual interview with IMDb, Florence Pugh gushed about her co-star’s mini-me, 6-year-old Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac!

Discussing a scene in which the performers were strapped together in a harness for hours (even during breaks), the Little Women lead explained how she became besties with Rose, sharing:

“[She] would keep on delivering us ice cream because it was so hot. Scarlett wouldn’t be allowed it because she’s not allowed dairy, so she’d be really annoyed that I was eating delicious ice cream right behind her.”

HAH! So cute!

Rose was born back in 2014, and while we haven’t seen any pics of the kiddo (cause privacy first!), we have no doubt she’s growing up to be a little firecracker like the New York native! And now she’ll get to try her hand at being a big sister — which we’re confident she’ll be awesome at!

Congratulations to Scarlett and Colin!!

