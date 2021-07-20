Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7 & Gushes About The 'Euphoric' Experiences Of Fatherhood! Awww!

Nick Cannon is on top of the world!

The Wild ‘N Out star is the proud father of seven children — four of whom were born in the last twelve months — and he’s having a LOT of fun as an active dad doing kid stuff with the little ones!

On Monday, the 40-year-old entertainer and TV host took to his Instagram Stories with fatherhood on the mind — first, by introducing his seventh child! In a proud moment, Nick posted a never-before-seen photo of his newborn son Zen Scott Cannon, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott. Nick even nicknamed the one-month-old baby boy, calling him “Z Chillin” in the post.

Awww!

And there’s a lot more!

In addition to Zen’s photo, Nick shared behind-the-scenes video from his previous photo shoot with one-month-old twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, both of whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

And he posted plenty of fun pics from kite-flying time, a swing-set adventure with the kids and his mother, Beth Gardner, and a BIG bubble blow-up moment, too! The proud poppa shared in one caption:

“Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experiences of life!!”

Ch-ch-check out all his IG Stories highlights for more(below):

His and Mariah Carey’s two oldest children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, even made an appearance bonding with the younger siblings:

Amazing!!!

Cannon has the perfect personality to be a high-energy dad and go on fun adventures with the fam!

You love to see it!

