Colin Jost Confirms Wife Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant! Yay!

We couldn’t be happier for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson!

Just a couple weeks after it was first reported by insiders close to the couple, Colin has now officially confirmed the good news for the whole world to hear: beloved wife ScarJo is pregnant with the pair’s first child!

According to a fan who witnessed the moment from the audience during one of his stand-up comedy sets at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Colin reportedly told the audience about the good news as an aside in between jokes he was delivering there. Per the eyewitness show-goer, he simply said (below):

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

Awww!!!

Of course, that news had already been very much rumored for the past few weeks, with ScarJo’s pregnancy initially widely reported in early July after she skipped out on several Black Widow promotional events. It’s not immediately clear when she’s due, though back in early July a Page Six source simply said ScarJo “is actually due soon.” Well, we can’t wait!

While this will be the couple’s first baby together, Johansson already shares a daughter, 6-year-old Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with ex-husband Roman Dauriac. The couple was married in 2014, but split up two years later; ScarJo quickly began dating Jost as the divorce was finalized, leading to their engagement in May 2019 and a wonderful private wedding in October of last year.

And now, this great news! So happy for the happy couple!

