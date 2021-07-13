Halsey Opens Up For The FIRST TIME EVER About Baby Daddy Alev Aydin!

Halsey finally gave us a sneak peek into life with baby daddy Alev Aydin.

So far, Halsey (who goes by the pronouns she/they) has kept this relationship relatively quiet. Of course, since they started dating during the pandemic, the couple couldn’t exactly have a red carpet debut. But besides a few Instagrams here and there, the romance has been a very private one.

Now, ahead of her latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, a music and film experience about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” the singer spoke with Allure magazine about the father of their child for the first time.

Related: Halsey DARES Instagram To Censor Her Bare Breast With New Album Cover!

The 26-year-old acknowledged that she’s “never talked about him before” — and that may partially be because she wasn’t thrilled about the reception of their relationship at first. She shared:

“The judginess started from the beginning. Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

She explained:

“Nobody knew I was dating someone. As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender…’ I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

The Manic artist recalled:

“Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much. He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together. One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he’s being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t even say goodbye!’ I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness.’ … [But] he swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s not that big of a deal.'”

Awww! What a chill guy!

Related: Sources Say Halsey & Alev Have ‘Spoken About Marriage’!

Elsewhere in the interview, the About Face founder spoke about pregnancy, sexuality, and identity, including her experience as a “white passing” biracial person. Regarding their baby’s cultural and ethnic background, they reflected:

“I’m biracial, Alev is Middle Eastern, and our child is going to have a Black grandfather and a Turkish grandfather — there’s Christmas and there’s Ramadan. They’re going to grow up in this kind of multicultural home and I have new challenges because of that.”

We have no doubt that Halsey is going to be a thoughtful, considerate mother — and it sounds like Alev is a great partner to have on this journey. We’re so happy for them and excited for their future (and for the new music that is evolving from this experience!).

[Image via Halsey/Instagram]