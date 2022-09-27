Scarlett Johansson FINALLY Explains How She & Colin Jost Picked Their Son's Name Cosmo!

Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about how she and Colin Jost came up with their son’s name!

Like true Hollywood parents, when the couple announced the birth of their son in August, they decided to go with a rather unique moniker: Cosmo! The name has since left many wondering what the inspiration was, and now the Black Widow star is revealing the answer!

On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress shared the adorable story about how she and her husband came up with the name. She teased:

“We just threw a bunch of letters together. No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”

The name Cosmo also has a special connection to her daughter Rose, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, she continued:

“Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow, that’s why my daughter liked it too.”

Aw! Love it!

While most family members and friends loved the name, not everyone was so thrilled. As the Saturday Night Live star has shared in the past, his momma was very resistant to the title. Scarlett shared similar remarks, telling Kelly:

“Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like, ‘No he’s already out, it’s past that time.’”

Hah! Nice try, mom! We bet now that she’s gotten to know Cosmo, she’s warmed up to the name! Check out Scarlett’s full explanation (below)!

