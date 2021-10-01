Colin Jost's Mom Does NOT Like His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby's Name

LOLz!!

Colin Jost’s momma really had to warm up to her grandson’s name! The SNL star and his wife Scarlett Johansson confirmed the birth of their first child together in August (the specific birthdate has yet to be announced). When the comedian finally shared that the Marvel star had popped, he made a post to Instagram announcing their kiddo would be called Cosmo!

At the time, it was kind of hard to tell if he was serious… as he also listed his Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che as his publicist. But, now we know he was absolutely being serious. Oh, and that his momma hated the name!!

RANK: Which Celebs Gave Their Babies The Strangest Names??

In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, the comedian admitted:

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of, like, a hippie thing.”

She even repeatedly suggested name alterations!! The proud dad added:

“She would call us … after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo. … And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate? And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an I, so that could also be an option. She was like, ‘Maybe you call him Cosimo — that’s his real name — but then you can call him still Cosmo.’”

Ha!

Find out more suggestions she shared and if she’s gotten used to the name by now in the full clip (below)!

Would U ever tell a family member or friend you hated their kid’s name? Let us know in the comments!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]