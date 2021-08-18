More Deets! Scarlett Johansson Secretly Gave Birth WEEKS Ago!

Scarlett Johansson is apparently as stealthy as the characters she plays on screen — at least when it comes to her pregnancy!

As we reported, the Black Widow star and husband Colin Jost welcomed their first child together. The star’s rep Marcel Pariseau didn’t share many details while confirming the news to People, only revealing she gave birth to a baby boy.

But now, more deetz are coming out, including Colin revealing the little guy’s name! We think… Taking to Instagram, he confirmed the news, writing along with the hashtag #wegotawaywithitforalongtime:

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

Cosmo! We love it! But is it real? In the same post, he also directs all inquiries to “our publicist” — but the address he gives is @chethinks. For those who don’t know, that’s the IG moniker of his Weekend Update co-host Michael Che! That’s honestly hilarious — that guy’s phone must be blowing up today!

While the name may be in question still (as cute as Cosmo is if it’s real), we do have more inside info about when he was born. It appears ScarJo secretly gave birth weeks ago — just as her legal battle with Disney was starting to heat up!

Related: Nick Cannon Gushes About The ‘Euphoric’ Experiences Of Fatherhood!

The revelation was made in a Deadline column published on Wednesday that saw Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr. discussing the drama surrounding Black Widow‘s theatrical release. They claimed the 36-year-old was “in the hospital in labor” as Disney responded to her lawsuit, which she filed while “heavily pregnant.” So it sounds like momma’s had a busy past few weeks, to say the least!

Back in July, the Oscar nominee filed a lawsuit against the Mouse House, arguing that her latest Marvel film didn’t perform as well as it could have at the box office if Disney hadn’t also offered fans the chance to stream the film at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mega-studio responded to her filing on July 29 — when she was knee deep in labor, apparently — claiming there was “no merit” to her stance.

Really, Disney?

The news of the birth came as a bit of a surprise, seeing as Jost reportedly just confirmed that he and his wife were expecting during a comedy show in Connecticut over the weekend, telling the crowd:

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

Now we know their son was already born by then! Sneaky Colin!

When news of the star’s pregnancy broke earlier this summer, fans understood why the actress had been noticeably absent from a lot of Black Widow’s special events leading up to its premiere. An insider explained to Page Six at the time:

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile… She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

Although this is the couple’s first child together, Scarlett already shares 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac with ex-husband, Roman Dauriac. The former couple split in 2017 after five years together.

ScarJo was first spotted with Jost at an SNL after party following the season 42 finale in May 2017. Two years later, the Avengers star’s publicist confirmed the pair were engaged, and they quietly got hitched in an intimate ceremony in 2020.

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]