Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Team Up To Throw Shade At Rachel Leviss In New Holiday Song!

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are getting shady this holiday season!

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars dropped a brand new song for holidays called Christmas Slay on Friday — and some of the lyrics have some digs at their former friend Rachel Leviss! At one point, Scheana could be heard rapping in the verse:

“It’s Christmastime, and I’m tryin’ to push off the naughty list / You catch my drift? / I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, bitch.”

Oof. Obviously, the shade thrown at the 29-year-old reality star is because she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind her best friend and his girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back! Despite months having passed since Scandoval rocked the world, Lala and Scheana are not done talking about (or profiting from) their cast members’ betrayal! But hey, sometimes music is the best medicine after going through a crazy moment in your life.

Another lyric then makes a reference to the temporary restraining order Rachel took out against Scheana for that alleged punch she threw at the former pageant queen when Scandoval broke. Lala declares:

“No more TROs!”

What better way to end a rough and insane year for the VPR crew than some Scandoval references through song! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the track (below):

What do you think of the song, Perezcious readers? Do you feel it slayed? Or will you be skipping this song in the future? Sound OFF in the comments…

