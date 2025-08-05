Scheana Shay Reveals 'The Best' Celeb She's Ever Hooked Up With -- And Teases Ryan Gosling Fling! 

Scheana Shay continues to spill about her old Hollywood lovers!

In her memoir, My Good Side, which dropped in July, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she had a long list of celebrities she hooked up with in the past — more than just Eddie Cibrian and John Mayer! But which one was “the best?” Amanda Hirsch asked the important question on Tuesday’s episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat, to which Scheana responded:

“Shemar [Moore].”

He beat John, Eddie, and the rest of the guys for the top spot! Wow! The other Hollywood hunks on the list include Jesse Metcalfe, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, and William Tell. Those are the ones the reality star named, though! Scheana also mentioned that she was with two actors from The Notebook, along with a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, but she did not share their identities! Not even the stars from the 2004 romance movie! Who could it have been?

Amanda noted that Ryan Gosling stars in The Notebook. However, Scheana’s lips remain sealed… sort of! She teased that she was “not confirming or denying.” Damn! If it was Ryan, who was the other star? The film also features James Marsden and Kevin Connolly. Was it one of them? Did she actually hook up with those two and not Ryan at all? Unfortunately, we won’t get any tea from Scheana right now. But she added:

“Maybe there’s another book one day.”

How about a bonus chapter to My Good Side ASAP? LOLz! Watch the entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

