School Principal Accused Of Child Endangerment Jumped To Death At Disneyland After Posting Unsettling Message

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man who jumped to his death at Disneyland in Anaheim, California late last week was an elementary school principal who had been facing criminal charges of child endangerment and battery after an alleged domestic dispute.

Christopher Christensen jumped to his death from the top of a parking structure at Disneyland, and after his death, authorities identified the 51-year-old as the principal of Courreges Elementary School in Fountain Valley, California.

Per the Los Angeles Daily News, Christensen had been head of the school for the last 11 years. For more than a decade before that, he was a principal at other elementary schools in the Huntington Beach area, as well.

According to public records, Christensen was due in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference on the aforementioned charges. Both were misdemeanors stemming from an alleged mid-November dispute.

Per the New York Post, Orange County Superior Court records do not detail the exact allegation against Christensen. However, records do indicate he was arrested on November 15. He posted bond two days later and was released from jail. On November 22, he pleaded not guilty to both the child endangerment and battery charges. Immediately prior to his death, Christensen posted an unsettling suicide note on his Facebook page. In it, he called out his wife Marlena and claimed the couple had been in a happy relationship “up until recently.”

(Note: Suicide is NEVER anyone’s fault.)

He wrote:

“Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls. Tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged. However, never in this exchange did I hit, slap, or hurt Marlena in any manner. Nor did I ever touch the girls (I never have and never will). Unfortunately, Marlena’s anger got the best of her that night and she called the police, which landed me in jail that night. Yes, me! A man who has never hit or harmed ANYONE in his life!”

Christensen — who claimed his wife “truly regrets making that call” because the legal aftermath “completely unraveled” both of their lives — went on to add:

“I am on the brink of losing my job, as I am out on administrative leave until my case is ‘resolved.’ … The legal system is extremely flawed (especially against men/fathers) and it’s sickening how quickly and easily an innocent man can be thrown in jail based on zero evidence or proof!”

Later in the post, he went on to add:

“So, here I am … writing my final FB post to all of you. I need you all to know that a gentle, kind, loving and sincerely good man has been destroyed by one unfortunate night. It really is unfortunate! This is NOT me! This is NOT something that I ever thought would happen to me.”

In his sign-off prior to his shocking death, Christensen went on to reference his career in the public school system:

“I truly loved educating and leading thousands of students and families as a principal … Please remember me for all the good I brought to the world of education. There is so much more I want to say, but I am going to spend the rest of today reaching out to those closest to me to let them know how much I love them. This is not an ideal way to go out, but at least I get a chance to say some final words to those who I love and adore.”

And he concluded:

“Take care everyone. Please, please, please be kind to one another! Treat each other with kindness and grace. There is too much anger in the world and people need to start treating each other better. What I’ve shared with you above is a prime example of how ‘anger’ can really have long-lasting and extremely damaging effects on a person’s life.”

Wow.

So awful.

Truly a shocking situation for the whole family involved, as well as the children at the school where he worked… We hope his wife and family receive all the care and support they need as they navigate through this.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

