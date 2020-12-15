Scott Disick Drops The 'L' Word On Kourtney Kardashian & Calls Her The 'Best Baby Maker In Town'

Scott Disick clearly has an attitude of gratitude right now!

The 37-year-old reality TV star was feeling particularly generous when he took to Instagram on Monday evening, and he showed it by shouting out baby momma Kourtney Kardashian! Again, this just goes to show these two have co-parenting down to a science… but we must admit, we’re still wondering if there isn’t something deeper here…

Related: Sofia Richie Goes Cryptic With Curious New IG Messages After Scott Disick Split!

As for the IG appreciation post itself, the Talentless founder was seriously feeling the love — and giving it out freely in return — with his 24 million followers along for the ride. Sharing a snap showing him and his 41-year-old ex on a staircase with daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, Disick dished (below):

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more then anything in the world”

Awww! That’s so sweet!!!

It’s a great pic, too! Everybody is smiling (well, OK, everybody but Reign), and the fam looks happy as can be! The only shortcoming here is 11-year-old Mason‘s absence. Alas!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Cute AF! Love it! And love that positive message from the Flip It Like Disick star!

Now, we get it, y’all — Scott’s “I love u” to the Poosh founder in this context is that “loving the mother of my children” kind of love and not romantic or sexual, but still, it got our attention! It’s not as if these two exes have been shy about flirting and getting playful with each other on social media before.

Related: Kourtney Is Supposedly Totally OK With Scott Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin…

And we know insiders keep claiming that the pair is “closer than ever” right now, even as Scott continues to pursue 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. So what gives??

BTW, Scott’s gratitude went beyond his KUWTK co-star! In the minutes before posting that sweet family pic (above) that drew all of our attention, he also shared special birthday wishes for both Reign and Mason, as you can see (below):

LOVING those sweet pics and messages! And seriously, what an adorable family! Romance and reconciliation questions aside, Scott certainly does have a point with that photo caption up top — Kourtney really is the best baby maker in town! LOLz!

Anyways, what do U make of this co-parenting ex-couple’s consistent connection, Perezcious readers?? Are you rooting for them to get back together eventually? Think it could ever happen?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts about it down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Scott Disick/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]