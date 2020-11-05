Is Kourtney Kardashian Aiming For Scott Disick's Heart With This AMAZING Romantic Throwback Pic?!

There’s nothing quite like your first love, is there?!

Kourtney Kardashian clearly feels that way right now, and she hasn’t been shy about showing it on social media over the last few months! Then again, nothing proves that better than what she just posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night — the most epic of throwback pictures!

We’re not quite sure where this pic (below) is from — after all, both Kourt and Scott were long out of high school by the time they first got together back in the mid-2000s — so this prom-like photo is definitely something unique!

But whatever the event might’ve been, these two young love birds sure looked cute together back in the day:

Ahhhhhhh! So adorbs!

Kourt’s hair… and that vintage mid-2000s style dress… and Scott’s outfit, which is so perfectly Lord Disick before the world ever knew he even existed… What. A. Throwback!!!

Romantic intentions in play?!

Of course, these two first met way back in 2006 at a party down in Mexico, and while they haven’t been romantically linked since they split in 2015, they are still very close. Mostly, that’s due to their constructive co-parenting ways, jointly looking out for their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

But even beyond their clear co-parenting duties and success in that role, these two have been super-flirty on social media over the past few months. Ever since Scott’s relationship with Sofia Richie fizzled over the summer, he and his Poosh-founding baby momma haven’t exactly been shy to pop up in each other’s IG comments section.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken notice, and now there’s a whole army of social media followers cheering these two on to get back together and rekindle their romance. For Scott’s part, it appears he’s right now more interested in dating yet another teenager after Sofia’s departure, and while that certainly makes sense knowing his personality, that just may not be the best thing for him right now!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is Kourtney’s throwback pic here yet another piece of slam-dunk evidence that these two are back on the road to romantic reconciliation??

Or — conspiracy theory time — are they both masterfully trolling all of us, just to get more social media likes and maybe flip the interest into a KUWTK spin-off when the fam’s main reality show ends next year?! Wouldn’t THAT be mind-blowing?! LOLz!

Crazy and baseless conspiracy theories aside, let us know what you think of Kourt and Scott’s resurgent re-connection down in the comments (below)!

