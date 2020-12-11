Sofia Richie Posts Cryptic Messages About 'Love' & 'Learning' Months After Scott Disick Split!

It appears Sofia Richie has something to get off her chest… a little late, maybe, but better than never!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram twice on Thursday to share a pair of cryptic passages about self-improvement, love, and learning. Judging by the content of each, it’s hard not to draw conclusions to her split from longtime BF Scott Disick earlier this year! So what’s going on?!

Lionel Richie‘s daughter was perhaps most forceful with her very first post, which showed off a page in a book she’d evidently been reading. “You loved the person I was,” it read in part, following a long paragraph about personal growth and self-development not always sitting well with others. Interesting!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ooooh! So, like, that entire page is all about out-growing a relationship, isn’t it?! There aren’t too many other ways to read that!

And it’s ironic because Scott was supposedly the “mature” one in their relationship, right?? At 37, he has 15 years of wisdom (!) on Sofia. So what’s up with her taking a cryptic public shot about out-growing him?!

Oh, and while the “you loved the person I was” line is going to draw headlines, can we talk about this passage up top (below):

“(sometimes we outgrow the people we used to know and become different people. When growth happens, some people take our changes personally. Not because they have something against us but because they don’t recognize the person we are now. You are not responsible for people’s assumptions of you. You are also not obliged to remain the person people remember you to be).”

Wow! That’s a MOOD for 2021, y’all! And a truly inspiring post-breakup realization to have and share, too! Just saying!

But wait… there’s more! You didn’t think somebody in the KarJenner sphere could get away with making just one cryptic post, did you?! Here’s her second Story, which came in late Thursday night:

Now where does this leave us?! Lord Disick, of course, has long since moved on publicly with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Whatever you think of Amelia, it’s an identical move to the one he made when he started dating Sofia more than two years ago — reality TV star pursuing a teenage daughter of famous Hollywood celebs. Been there, done that. Back again? Boring!

Besides, we already know how Richie feels about this new relationship. Or, at least, how she felt about it before she went through all this self-improvement.

Seriously, though, what do U think of these two cryptic IG Stories, Perezcious readers?! Is Sofia calling out Scott with them? Or an old friend? Or just sharing things she found interesting?! (It’s never that simple…)

Sound OFF about everything with your opinion down in the comments (below)!

