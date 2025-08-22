Scott Wolf Pleads With Ex Kelley To Leave 'Terrified' Kids Alone -- See The Tense Text Exchange

Scott Wolf just wants his estranged wife Kelley to stay away from their three children!

On Thursday, the 48-year-old former television personality took to Instagram Stories to share her tense text exchange with the Party of Five alum, demanding to see their kids: 16-year-old son Jackson, 12-year-old son Miller, and 11-year-old daughter Lucy. You may recall that Kelley got “liberal” supervised visitation with the children after Scott dismissed the temporary restraining order against her last month amid their nasty divorce.

The arrangement came with strict stipulations, in that neither could discuss any adult issues, the divorce, or the kids’ relationship with the other parent in front of or with the children. The former couple couldn’t make any disparaging remarks verbally or in writing, nor question the children about what happens at the other’s parents’ home. They also can’t post about each other, their marriage, their kids, or the divorce on social media. However, it looks like the rules were broken! All in Kelley’s attempt to visit her children!

In multiple private texts, the Real World: New Orleans alum told Scott:

“I am coming to kimball. I will see my kids!!!!!!!!! Or I’ll call the pol c e!! !!” “What time and where. You can be there but they come with me. Tonight!!!!!” “You hear me!!!!”

Kelley then threatened that he would “never see me again” before saying he “will never hurt a woman or a child again.” Yikes. See the texts (below):

This month, People reported that they saw text messages from Kelley to Scott telling him her plan to accuse him of “psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, [and] stealing with passports.” She also made the same accusations in a 911 call on July 26. However, Scott claimed that Kelley “admitted” she didn’t believe any of this herself, but wanted to “gain an advantage” in court and the court of public opinion. The actor vehemently denied all her claims. However, it appears she stands by the allegations, based on the messages…

Scott then replied to Kelley, saying:

“I’m sorry, it’s best you stay away from them and me. Don’t come to the house.”

The Doc star continued to plead with his ex “to leave them alone,” adding:

“You are torturing them. Miller called me sobbing from what you said to him. He’s terrified of the things you said you would do. Please. Let them be.”

Kelley refused to listen to Scott, though. She responded sarcastically:

“Yes sir. My apologize kind master. Gross. You are losing your way kiddo… welp… I tried to save you… from yourself and suicide and depression but hey… I am thier [sic] mother bro. So I’ll just sit 500 feet away. Smoking. Waiting. For a little bitch to grow up!”

Oof.

She then bizarrely added in the caption:

“Well shucks… I guess I’ll just go bang a cowboy. Darn it.”

Read the texts (below):

This divorce just keeps getting messier…

For the kids, we hope these two can get to a place where they can co-parent peacefully. But it doesn’t seem possible at this moment. What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below):

