Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Might Get Banned From Instagram After What She Did To Him -- Details!

Kelley Wolf may no longer be on Instagram if prosecutors get their way!

As we previously reported, Scott Wolf’s estranged wife was arrested on Tuesday on charges of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communication harassment amid their nasty divorce. Kelley was locked up in Summit County Jail in Park City, Utah, but why? It turned out she doxxed Scott! She posted his cell phone number on Instagram, and tons of random people proceeded to call him.

Because of her actions, prosecutors are now demanding that Kelley be banned from using the social media app! Whoa! In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, they asked the court to add a provision to the former television personality’s bond and prohibit her from using IG until further notice.

The judge hasn’t decided on the social media ban yet. However, the court ordered Kelley to pay a $5,000 bond and promise to appear at all court hearings in the future. She was also told not to drink alcohol or use any drug not prescribed by a doctor, as well as to attend an inpatient or outpatient “medical, behavioral, psychological, or psychiatric treatment.” When it comes to Scott, she can’t contact him or any other witness who may testify in the case.

People reported Kelley was released from jail before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Whether she follows all the orders or gets banned from Instagram, we’ll see!

[Image via Kelley Wolf/Instagram, TODAY/YouTube]