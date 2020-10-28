Selena Gomez Didn't Vote In 2016!

Selena Gomez has a HUGE platform, and lately she’s been using it to encourage her followers to become politically active and vote. That’s why we find this reveal so shocking!

Over the weekend, the Disney alum hosted the ALL IN Challenge’s Voter Power Hour, which combines live entertainment with voter outreach. During a chat with one participant, she was asked to talk about her first voting experience — and she had a surprising answer.

She admitted:

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this but I kind of — this was my first time.”

Wait, what???

Selena DIDN’T vote in the 2016 election?! Seriously?!?

Donald Trump was the same morally (and financially!) bankrupt, racist, dictator-loving, self-proclaimed sexual assaulter 4 years ago that he is today. Did it really not seem imperative to the then-24-year-old at that time to do everything she could to stop him from assuming power??

We know millions of Americans are non-voters, but it’s still hard for us to imagine sitting on the sidelines for such an important race. Especially when you’re someone so many people look up to!

The Rare Beauty founder explained:

“And I’m going to say that because I never felt — and this is so true — and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, oh well, what does it matter? And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on.”

Well, at least she finally figured it out!

People who think politics is all some rigged game that doesn’t affect them make themselves right — when they refuse to educate themselves and vote out those doing the rigging!

Be a 2020 Selena Gomez, NOT a 2016 Selena Gomez!

View this post on Instagram Just finished filling out my ballot! A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

We wish Sel talked a bit more about what convinced her that her vote counted, because this is honestly such an important topic. Even if you feel like the Electoral College renders your vote meaningless (i.e. if you live in a solid red or blue state), down ballot local and state races can make a HUGE difference!

For example, if the now-majority conservative Supreme Court removes federal protections for abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, state legislatures can still protect those rights. That means your vote is even more crucial than just Trump vs. Joe Biden… although that’s obviously still a VERY important race!

Selena has obviously learned her lesson in civic duty. In 2019, she became co-chair of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. She also helped narrate Netflix’s Explained episode “Whose Vote Counts.”

And of course, she finally exercised that all-important right to vote. Last week, the Look At Her Now singer posted on Instagram about filling out her ballot, complete with an “I Voted” sticker (above).

We’re thankful Selena has been so active in her mission to get people to vote — we hope other first time voters will take their cue from her. Remember, your vote is more important now than ever!

Ch-ch-check out the pop star’s Voting Power Hour (below):

