Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Ready To Have Kids?? See Her Sweet Hint!

Aw! Selena Gomez is a married woman… and now she may just be ready to start the next chapter of her life!

This week, Season 2 of revival series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place dropped on Disney+. Celebrating a major reveal in the show, Selena shared a scene from the finale in which — MAJOR SPOILER ALERT!!! — her character, Alex Russo, is revealed to be young wizard Billie’s mom. But fans don’t have much time to bask in that emotional payoff — because Alex sacrifices herself to protect her family by jumping into a portal. Mucho drama for Disney!

Addressing the big reveal, Selena captioned the video in her Instagram Story on Thursday:

“Alex Russo is a mommy”

But here’s where she made it personal… She shared her own wishes of becoming a mother, adding:

“Hopefully one day that’ll be me.”

Awwww! So, so sweet! Watch the video she reposted (below):

Selena and Benny Blanco just tied the knot late last month. For a long time now, they’ve both been open about their desire to start a family. But how will they go about it?

If you didn’t know, because of the pop star’s Lupus battle and various “medical issues,” she cannot carry her own children. She told Vanity Fair last September:

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

So sad. She is now in a “much better place” with the reality of her situation, given the other options for parenthood available to her:

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Selena doesn’t even need magic! There are some very real ways she can still do this.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

No matter how they grow their family, that’ll be one very lucky — and incredibly loved — kiddo! We’re wishing them well as they work towards this dream!

