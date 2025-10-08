Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speaks On Feud Rumors After Wedding Snub!

Francia Raisa is addressing feud rumors with Selena Gomez.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s lavish wedding to Benny Blanco has officially come and gone, and while the star-studded guest list may have included celebs like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and more, one crucial person in Selena’s life was noticeably absent: her kidney donor. In fact, on the day of the nuptials, Francia seemingly confirmed she wasn’t there by sharing a video on Instagram of herself dancing with DWTS’ Sasha Farber. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa)

Ouch! It’s difficult to imagine Francia not making the cut on Selena’s guest list, but we’re all familiar with the feud rumors that have followed the pair for years. If you’re not familiar, Francia was supposedly upset with the Only Murders in the Building star because of the way she treats her body (such as by reportedly still drinking alcohol) after receiving the kidney amid her Lupus battle. Things have been VERY up and down for them, and now Francia is addressing some of the rumors.

Related: Travis Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Raunchy Song Wood!

During a recent interview with Magaly Ortiz circulating around the web and published on September 25, just days before the wedding, Francia opened up about Selena, saying:

“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her. And look … she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her.”

Well, she didn’t make Selena a billionaire… But she definitely did save her life to allow her to go one and become one! We can’t help but sense a little sass in that comment, though!

The reporter asked Francia to share a message with anyone who may be going thorough the organ donation process, and she stressed the importance of remembering it’s a donation. Once the organ is in the recipient’s body, it’s important for all expectations to be left at the door:

“Look, from the beginning the doctors told me it’s a donation. If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’ It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life.”

Sounds like maybe she learned that the hard way…

The How I Met Your Father star also suggested that the process could potentially be “more difficult” for women as opposed to men, but didn’t elaborate. But when asked about the feud rumors with Selena and whether she truly is upset about how the singer treats her body post-transplant, Francia had the following to say:

“Well, right now what you are asking me [is] nonsense that has been made up in the media. There are too many rumors. I’ve never said anything. When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because she was smoking, I wasn’t aware of the rumors.”

She claimed TMZ reached out to ask about the accusations but she was working and never addressed it. She concluded:

“So what you’re asking are rumors. No one knows what’s going on and neither she nor I are talking about it and one day maybe we will address it.”

Inneresting!

For those that speak Spanish, watch the interview (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGALY ORTIZ / TV Reporter (@magalyortiztv)

What are YOUR thoughts on her latest comments, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Benny Blanco/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]