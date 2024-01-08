Selena Gomez Shares VERY Intimate Pic With Benny Blanco After Globes: 'I Won'

Whether she took home a Golden Globe or not, Selena Gomez considers herself a winner!

On Sunday night Selly took to the red carpet of the Beverly Hilton Hotel to attend the lavish award ceremony. She received a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for her role in Only Murders In The Building, and though she didn’t take home the trophy, she did take home a consolation prize: Benny Blanco!

On Instagram Monday, the 31-year-old shared some pics from the night to her Stories, including a super steamy pic of herself and her beau. In the flirty snap, the Single Soon songstress is sitting on the producer’s lap while his arms are around her waist. The couple share an intimate kiss as she held the back of his neck. She cheekily captioned the post:

“I won”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Whew! Is it hot in here, or is it just them?!

They might not have attended or walked the red carpet together, but they’re making it clear they definitely ended up at the same place at the end of the night! Selena and Benny have seriously seemed so happy together and we LOVE that for them!

What do U think about their romance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]