Golden Globes 2024: Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Caught Gossiping About Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner DISS?!?!

It seems like Selena Gomez‘s feud with Kylie Jenner is far from over!

We all remember how last year Hailey Bieber and The Kardashians star caused a frenzy when they seemingly made fun of the Only Murders in the Building star’s eyebrows, unearthing an apparently years-long feud. Well, we all thought the threesome had buried the hatchet… until now!

Anybody who’s anybody in Hollywood was at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, including Kylie and Timothée Chalamet who were caught by the audience cam totally making out at one point! And it was this same camera that spotted an incredibly candid — and very dramatic — moment between nominees and BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena!

During one of the commercial breaks, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was spotted at her pal’s table in the middle of some heated gossip with the Anti-Hero artist and Miles Teller‘s wife Keleigh Sperry. It was Selly G who was delivering some kind of troublesome news to her friends, stunning them both! As you can imagine, everyone is now trying to figure out what was said because it looked juicy AF!

Lips readers all seem pretty confident the conversation was in reaction to a possible off-camera diss from Kylie and Timothée! Oh, s**t!!! The general consensus from internet sleuths is that the Single Soon artist said:

“I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.”

Keleigh then seemingly replied:

“With Timothée?”

Selena then nods, causing TayTay’s jaw to drop. Look!

OK, seems pretty convincing, right? And there’s some more proof to this, too! While we don’t have any video evidence of the singer and the couple interacting, in another video of the same moment taken inside the event, you can literally hear Keleigh say the Wonka star’s name in response to the actress’ gossip. Take a good listen (below)!

Whoa! Seems like maybe the speculation was right!? We mean, a diss like this would warrant Taylor and Keleigh’s shocked reactions!

As Perezcious readers may know, Selena and Timmy are friends and former co-workers. They starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day In New York together. So, it’s natural why she might want a pic with him! But considering all the beef between the Disney Channel alum and model?? We don’t find it hard to believe that the Kylie Cosmetics founder might’ve shut down the interaction.

Taking to social media, fans have shared their hot takes on the rumored controversy — and they’re pretty split on who to side with. Selena’s supporters began:

“[Selena] wasn’t even asking kylie, she was asking tim. They are also friends. I dont think its her place to decide who tim takes a picture with. It seems quite toxic and controlling in my opinion” “the only reason this is like LOWKEY sad is cause Selena and Timothee were close” “kylie is so immature” “They were talking like friends do, are friends suddenly no longer allowed to communicate with each other” “Love Selena and she did nothing wrong what’s with all the hate?

That said, some people were on Kylie’s side, chiming in:

“Good for Kylie why did she [Selena] even asked?! She always stirring up s**t” “then leave her man alone. tf” “this woman made her fans attack kylie and hailey bieber over eyebrows last year what else was she expecting??? definition of mean girl btw”

Oof.

What do YOU make of the moment, Perezcious readers? Were they really talking about Tim?!?! Sound OFF (below)!

