This Is Not A Drill! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are SERIOUSLY Considering Marriage!

We could be hearing wedding bells soon for A-listers Zendaya and Tom Holland. And maybe even in the not-so-distant future if we’re lucky!

The two 27-year-old lovers obviously have had a wonderful thing going after first meeting while making the Spider-Man movies together. And while they have tried their hardest to mostly keep their private lives out of the public eye — ya know, as much as you can when you’re living with THAT level of fame — fans are still watching every move they make! And this latest move could be a BIGGIE!!

On Thursday night, People published a new and jaw-dropping report on the couple’s relationship. In it, a source claimed that the British actor and his Euphoria star girlfriend are seriously considering becoming husband and wife!! That would be a MASSIVE and amazing step! The insider revealed:

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.”

Whoa!!

As we noted up top, Tom and Zendaya have been as private as possible with their love. This insider was quick to note that aspect of their lives, too. Hence why these apparent marriage discussions leaking out is such a big deal!! The source explained:

“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part. … Both are private. [The public’s attention] has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

Obviously, the question now is… WHEN?! Well, maybe not so soon. Zendaya’s new film Challengers hits theaters this weekend, and that has kept her busy for a while. Plus, Tom is set to star in Romeo and Juliet when it debuts at a theater in London’s famed West End next month! So, they are juggling a lot. The insider admitted as much:

“Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now.”

Thus, there’s a lot on their plate. And FWIW, People reports that neither actor’s reps replied to requests for comment on this marriage claim — so no confirmation. Yet!

Obvi, the timetable of all this remains to be seen. But still! What a claim! What a report! What a wonderful thought to have on this Friday!! We LOVE love!! How about you, Perezcious readers?? Thoughts?! Reactions?? Share ’em in the comments (below) while we go off and dream about their potential nuptials, and their happily ever after, and maybe even the thought of some babies in the future! LOLz!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]