Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Says She's Being Ruthlessly Bullied Amid Their Falling Out

Francia Raisa is calling out Selena Gomez’s fans!

The How I Met Your Father star was spotted in Studio City on Saturday by paparazzi and she put haters on blast for bullying her!

The actress began by referring to a previous encounter she had with the same photog last week in which she spoke out about her broken friendship with the Only Murders in the Building star — with a lot of shade! As Perezcious readers know, Francia donated a kidney to help Selena through her lupus battle in 2017, but she was then snubbed when Selly G told an interviewer last November the only person she’s close to in the industry is Taylor Swift.

Related: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Depressed After Botched Nose Surgery

The comment didn’t sit well with Francia, and she unfollowed the Rare Beauty founder from Instagram! The Who Says singer then made everything messier when she commented on the controversy on TikTok, saying:

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Sassy! Since then, Selena’s referred to Francia as her “best friend” and said some very kind things about her in an Apple TV+ Dear… episode, but it’s unclear if the project was filmed before or after the feud broke out. Either way, it doesn’t seem like things have improved! Last week while walking her dog, Francia dodged questions about her ex-best friend — but now she’s tackling the situation head-on.

While chatting with the videographer, the 34-year-old revealed she has been dealing with a s**t ton of “bad” comments from Selena’s biggest fans, including things like:

“I hope someone goes up your p***y and rips out your other kidney you f**king whore.”

WTF. So awful!

Related: Raquel Leviss Remains In ‘Mental Health Treatment Facility’

Now, she’s begging for fans to stop being such hypocrites by praising the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and not actually following her example — which supports kindness and mental health care above all else. Francia pointed out:

“The only thing I’m going to say is in no way shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena. She literally has a whole non-profit dedicated to mental health [Rare Impact Fund], and I believe Rare Beauty just even had an event dedicated for mental health, so the fact that now I’m being bullied as I am — and it is messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum then referenced Selena’s other enemy, Hailey Bieber, saying:

“And, you know, she’s literally out there saying ‘please stop,’ so I don’t understand why it’s not stopping. Not just for me but for others that are also being antagonized online.”

She makes a great point! Selena has been SO outspoken about mental health and wanting her fans to treat others with respect and to avoid all the drama… yet some of her fiercest defenders are doing the exact opposite! The latest example of the pop star urging her fans to Calm Down came when she asked them to stop bullying and sending Justin Bieber’s wife death threats. No matter whose side of these rumored feuds you’re on, bullying and threats need to stop! Kill Em With Kindness, y’all!

To hear everything Francia had to say about this ongoing saga, take a look HERE. You can also see her throw more shade at Selena in the interview that sparked lots more backlash here:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Selena Gomez/Instagram]