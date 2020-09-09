Selena Gomez Felt ‘Pressure’ To ‘Show Skin’ Early In Her Music Career!

Selena Gomez might have shown a sexy side of herself during her Revival era — but that doesn’t mean she wanted to.

In a new interview with Allure for the magazine’s October 2020 Best of Beauty issue cover story, the pop star got candid about the pressures she faced earlier in her music career, noting that many expected her to appear more sexual before she was ready to do so on her terms.

She recalled:

“I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin … I really don’t think I was [that] person.”

As fans know, Gomez released Revival in October 2015 when she was 23 years old. The album’s cover art featured a black-and-white nude photo of the starlet as she sat cross-legged with her hair down (below).

It’s actually a pretty controversial photo if the young woman in it says she felt pressured to show that much skin.

These days, fortunately, the 28-year-old is in more control of her body — and her entire life. In addition to her music and acting projects, the Disney alum now describes herself as an “entrepreneur” thanks to the recent launch of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, named after her latest album Rare. She noted:

“I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything… I’m in charge of everything in my life.”

But it took a long time to get there, of course — and Selenita knows she wouldn’t be where she is today if it wasn’t for the House of Mouse!

Looking back at her stint on Disney Channel‘s Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012, the actress said she was “blessed” to be cast in such a life changing role.

She shared:

“I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world — it was my high school… I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress.”

However, the star — who was a regular on Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004 — has been acting for as long as she can remember. She said of her childhood:

“My mom did a lot of theater, and I was just fascinated by her. I was an only child, and very, very dramatic — which I still am to this day. I just loved performing… I think it was just something I felt like I was born to do. My mom let me dress myself for the auditions. I learned the lines by myself.”

Another reason Gomez is in control these days is because she spent the past few years facing one of her biggest fears: dealing with her mental health.

The star went on to speak about her bipolar diagnosis, telling the mag she’s since learned to put her mental health first. She explained:

“I have always had so many different emotions and I didn’t know how to control them quite well. It was complicated. But I think I’m happy to understand it. Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn’t alone, and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It’s something I will continue to talk about.”

