Selena Gomez Talks About Pain Of Being Fat-Shamed Months After Ozempic Rumors!

Selena Gomez is sick of hearing comments about her weight!

For years now, the pop star has had to slam negative comments about her body. Whether fans blast her for gaining too much weight or slam her for getting too skinny, they always seem to have a problem with her body! Earlier this summer, folks were criticizing a sexy mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram, accusing her of using Ozempic! It’s constant!

Here’s the photo that sparked so much controversy in July:

She looks fantastic! Just as she did on the cover of Allure out on Tuesday. Look:

But understandably, the non-stop criticism gets hard for Selena to deal with. It would for anyone! In a new interview for the mag, the Only Murders in the Building star shared:

“I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up? I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that’s something I’m very sensitive to.”

The Disney Channel alum has been candid about how her various medical battles, including her lupus diagnosis, and the medication she’s on can cause her weight to fluctuate. It’s such a normal thing — but dealing with bodily changes in the public eye can be frustrating and exhausting, especially when people are so quick to make mean remarks.

To combat this, the 33-year-old has been doing dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which she says has helped her unpack these kinds of feelings as she starts “peeling away layers” and connecting the dots. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this is a kind of talk therapy focused on “helping people accept the reality of their lives and their behaviors, as well as helping them learn to change.”

It’s through this therapy that the Who Says singer’s learned to handle the talk about her weight and why it impacts her so much, she continued:

“Oh, now I understand, that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight….”

She explained that some therapists give out “little cards [you can pull out] when you feel a certain type of emotion, with questions to help guide you through understanding it.” But it’s ultimately up to you to make the change:

“You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky.”

But at least she knows she has a tool she can rely on! That’s half the battle! To protect her mental health, she also takes frequent social media breaks because she “found it to be very icky,” the actress expressed:

“I want to feel content in whatever position I’m at in my life, and I want to be present. Taking a break from social media helps do that for me.”

We bet! No need risking seeing some s**tty comment about her body!

Along with her body image, mental health is something she’s struggled with over the years. Reflecting on her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, which followed her journey to getting a bipolar disorder diagnosis, she candidly said:

“I’m very glad it came out, but that’s not necessarily who I am now. To be honest, I can’t watch it. But it’s only because I’m not there anymore.”

Utilizing therapy and boundaries in her life has helped her feel more in control of her future, she told the outlet:

“I want to keep evolving and getting better in every area of my life. And I want to experience everything, so it’s important for me to keep myself in check. I’m so stoked that when an emotion pops up, I’m able to acknowledge it and be a part of it, then let it go.”

We’re glad she’s in a much better place!! A positive outlook on life will help her continue to navigate these unfortunate comments about her appearance!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

