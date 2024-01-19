Kim Kardashian Defends Showing Off Tanning Bed In Her Office -- After Khloé's Skin Cancer!

Kim Kardashian probably didn’t think she was turning on controversy when she gave fans a peek inside her office! But that’s exactly what happened when she showed off the fact she has a tanning bed! In her office! WHA?!

The SKIMS founder was giving a guided tour on her TikTok Wednesday, when she put on a robe and goggle and got her artificial UV bath on, saying:

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed!”

See the vid (below):

What’s the issue? Well, quite a lot of fans felt like she was promoting tanning beds — ignoring the known risks of skin cancer. That felt particularly egregious to viewers who had been Keeping Up for the past couple years — as her little sister Khloé Kardashian actually suffered from melanoma just a couple years back, having to get a tumor removed in her cheek in 2022!

Fans wrote on social media:

“Kim Kardashian has a tanning bed in her home, didn’t her sister Khloe get diagnosed with melanoma recently…yikes” “The wildest thing about the ‘Im Kim Kardashian’ video is that her sister had skin cancer and she still has a tanning bed in her office? I feel like the video just proves that she doesn’t actually know anything about skin care and wouldn’t make me trust her products” “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I am going to promote skin cancer even though my sister has been treated for melanoma.’ Seriously though, who shows off a tanning bed in the Year of Our Lord 2024?”

Even Allure magazine got in on the discourse with the headline “Please, Kim, Don’t Try To Normalize Tanning Beds.”

That was the one that apparently broke the camel’s back as Kim retweeted the article on X (Twitter), adding her own defense. She wrote:

“I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.”

OK, first off, ya don’t use it often? IT’S IN YOUR OFFICE! People who don’t use tanning beds often don’t keep one 20 feet from where they answer emails!

Second, she’s playing the psoriasis card? Look, we know she has psoriasis, and that sucks, but… Did she mention that in the MTV Cribs-style video she made? No, she showed off the tanning bed like it was “where the magic happens.”

Sorry, as a defense we’re not sure we’re buying this. What do YOU think??

