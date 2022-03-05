Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Narrowly Escaped A Horrifying Home Invasion

Christine Quinn just had a terrifying incident when her Hollywood Hills home became the target of a home invasion!

In the early hours of Friday, the Selling Sunset star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was asleep with her husband, Christian Richards, and their 9-month-old son Christian Georges Dumontet when they suddenly woke up to a noise outside the house. The couple immediately checked their security footage and noticed there were two armed robbers outside the master bedroom trying to break in through the glass window. Luckily, the robbery was thwarted, all thanks to their “strong” windows.

Related: Christine Quinn Slams ‘Lions Den’ Of ‘Girls Pitted Against Me’ Amid Pregnancy Portrayal



The couple soon called 911, but by the time police arrived at the home, the two people were already gone. The 33-year-old reality star told her followers:

“We went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly. Because the robbers weren’t able to break into our house or any of our windows… they decided to leave.”

While they were unsuccessful in their burglary attempt, Christine noted how traumatizing the situation was at the time:

“This was the most horrifying moment of my life. When we’re laying in bed and there is two armed men that we’re watching on cameras, literally four feet from me and my baby sleeping. I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A. It’s happening all the time. I don’t know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom and they would have probably shot us.”

The real estate agent then warned her fans to “be really safe out there.”

We’re glad that Christine and her family are okay now!

[Image via Christine Quinn/Instagram]