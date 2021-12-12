Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Slams 'Lion's Den' Of 'Girls Pitted Against Me' Amid Pregnancy Portrayal

Christine Quinn is not happy about the way she was portrayed in the fourth season of the uber-popular Netflix series Selling Sunset — and to hear her tell it new this weekend, maybe the new momma has a point or two.

Throughout the season, Christine’s storyline centered on her pregnancy and her life as a new mom to her baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, now 7 months old, whom she shares with her husband Christian Richard (pictured in the inset, above).

At the center of the controversy was Christine’s portrayal on the show versus what actually happened in her pregnancy — including an emergency C-section to birth the baby in what she has described to be a very traumatic way.

Speaking to ET Canada about viewers’ mistaken impressions of her pregnancy, Quinn opened up about the “really difficult” situation and her frustrations with how her storyline was edited and portrayed:

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… This season was really difficult for me. I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now. The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside, you know, I was dealing with PTSD.”



The reality TV star definitely speaks up a little bit in the show about her scary and medically-challenging experience with the birth itself, but the series certainly didn’t dive into any PTSD exploration.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Christine also says that the reaction of her co-stars made things an even more difficult issue, too:

“They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong. It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

The high-profile reality TV figure also added specific claims questioning how the chronology of the show was portrayed, too.

For one, she mentioned a memorable yoga scene which was shown after she’d given birth — but which Christine says was actually taped before the birth, and before her scary medical issues:

“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant. They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section.’ My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was.”



