Sex And The City Revival Set Photo Roundup -- The Babies Are All Grown Up!

Production on the Sex And The City revival is in full swing, and thanks to the cast and creators’ insistence on the real New York City being featured every bit as much as in the original that means a lot of location filming!

Only with And Just Like That…, there’s so much hype that both fans and paparazzi are swarming the sets.

A bit annoying for the show’s production crew, but it does have the silver lining that obsessed fans can get tons of sneak peeks at all the fashions, all the returning stars, and even the new faces — all before the first trailer even drops!

If you don’t mind some mild spoilers, continue on and see the latest pics from the set…

The Ladies

Obviously they don’t need an introduction, but here’s Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw:

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes:

And Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt!

The GBFs

Carrie and Charlotte’s respective gay BFFs are also back, naturally!

Here’s Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch:

And Mario Cantone as Anthony Marantino!

The Next Generation

So far the actors playing the kids have not been officially announced, but we have seen photos that are pretty obviously Miranda and Charlotte’s respective babies all grown up!

That’s Niall Cunningham as Miranda and Steve’s all-grown-up son Brady:

And Alexa Swinton (Billions) as Rose and Cathy Ang (Over The Moon) as Lily!

Kind of looks like Lily takes after Mom, and Rose, well, doesn’t.

The Hubbies

The ones that are back anyway…

It’s David Eigenberg as Steve, now a bit of a silver fox!

And Evan Handler as Harry!

The Fashion

LOVING seeing these closeups of the fashion on the new show, which is being handled by a new department head this time around, Molly Rogers, replacing longtime costumer Patricia Field.

There’s Carrie’s pristine Gucci x Balenciaga bag:

And these glorious platforms, sparkling like a Hubble photo of a galaxy! Milky Way Blahniks!

And in case you thought Carrie had lost her sense of adventure when it came to fashion…

The Drama (Spoilers!)

We already knew thanks to fan photos that Bridget Moynahan was returning as Big’s second wife, Natasha — but in the latest pics we can see her full on having a lunch meeting with Carrie!

The current supposition based on script leaks is that Carrie is going through a split with Big when the show begins. Are these two getting together to trade divorce war stories? Are they going to be frenemies??

What are YOU dying to see in the next round of set photos??

