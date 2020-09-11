Disgraced Vlogger Shane Dawson Quietly Returns To YouTube & People Are PISSED!

Fans are NOT here for Shane Dawson’s return to YouTube!

On Wednesday, the disgraced vlogger subtly resurfaced on the platform in a video posted by his fiancé Ryland Adams. In the vid, Adams redesigned his and Shane’s bedroom with the hope of enticing his partner, who is known for staying up all night, to spend more time in the space.

Dawson made his entrance at the start of the video. As Adams discussed his plans for redecorating the room, the 32-year-old talked about his hair, the coronavirus quarantine, and his fear of nighttime.

But some fans were not happy with his appearance, seeing as the mega-influencer is technically still canceled over many of his past controversies.

A caption at the beginning of the clip noted that the recording was from June 15, weeks before Dawson apologized for his past content that included racial slurs, dressing in blackface, and making sexual jokes about children. While it wasn’t the first time his problematic content has been called out, the criticism this time around was harsher thanks to some whistleblowing by Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith.

In the wake of the backlash, Dawson lost over a million subscribers and has not been seen or heard from on the internet… until now.

Reactions to Dawson’s quiet comeback were mixed, with some fans thinking it was too soon for the vlogger to reemerge while others dismissed his appearance as him testing the YouTube waters to see how people would react.

But other YouTube channels haven’t exactly been welcoming. YouTuber Adam McIntyre said in a reaction video:

“This is a bold f**king move… You’re not even dipping your feet in anymore, you’re f**king body-diving in, because this is just, let’s be real, people are not warmed up to the fact of Shane Dawson coming back yet.”

Meanwhile, gossip channel Tea Sesh tweeted:

“So this is happening? We’re just gonna act like Shane Dawson didn’t insinuate that he had child porn on his computer? Pretend he didn’t kiss a 12-year-old? Act like he isn’t a HUGE racist? They’re heavily blocking words from their comment section pretending like everyone forgot.”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Should the YouTube OG remain canceled or has he been punished enough already? Ch-ch-check out the video (below) and share your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Ryland Adams/YouTube]