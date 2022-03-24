Shanna Moakler Reveals She Is Actually ‘Not Pregnant’!

Shanna Moakler has a MAJOR life update!

As we previously reported, the 46-year-old reality star shockingly announced earlier this month that she was expecting her fourth child days after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. Well, it turns out that Moakler is not actually pregnant! The former pageant queen revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that she “received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight” for her most recent television gig. She further explained:

“It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive.”

While Moakler is not pregnant at this time, she noted that having more children in the future is still “not out of the question.”

Readers know it has been a heavy couple of weeks for the Meet the Barkers alum. Moakler and Rondeau’s relationship came to an end after he went on a disturbing Instagram Live rant, claiming she was cheating on him and was still in love with her ex Travis Barker. He was then taken into custody for an alleged physical altercation with her. Since the terrifying interaction, the momma has raised some eyebrows after she was spotted with the 29-year-old in Providence, Rhode Island, on March 13. A source claimed to Us that the duo was not getting back together, saying Moakler never had “any intention of meeting him” when they ran into each other during her visit home. Still, the situation has created some tension with her loved ones, who are (understandably) “very concerned” by the whole situation.

