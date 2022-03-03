Whoa! Shanna Moakler Announces Pregnancy Days After Ex Arrested For Domestic Violence!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What a turn of events.

Shanna Moakler is officially pregnant with her fourth child.

The former Playmate confirmed the news to People on Thursday while noting that the revelation couldn’t come at a more complicated and emotional time. Speaking candidly to the outlet, the momma said in a statement:

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Whoa…

A difficult week feels like a bit of an understatement.

As we reported, last Thursday, Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. He was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area with a bail set at $50,000. Shanna was also granted an emergency protective order as he was taken into custody. The arrest came shortly after Matthew posted an alarming video on social media alleging that the reality TV star had cheated on him and slept at a neighbor’s house the night before.

Describing what allegedly happened, Matthew claimed:

“This is done. I’m never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. You know what she f**king does last night? She comes here and she f**king goes to our neighbor’s house with a f**king wife and f**king kids and f**king sleeps here.”

He also claimed that he was not drinking or using drugs at the time of the video, perhaps realizing how aggressive he sounded in the Instagram Live.

Moakler later told fans that she was doing “okay” after the scary incident, adding:

“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

After being released from police custody, Rondeau took to social media to slam the narrative on his actions, arguing that he was “so disappointed and sad” to see that “the truth” got twisted.

In his IG Story, he wrote:

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

The now-former couple have been seeing each other since 2020. Back in July, People confirmed that they split, but they quickly rekindled their romance just months later. Before dating Rondeau, the Celebrity Big Brother alum was married to Travis Barker, with whom she shares Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18. She’s also mom to 22-year-old Atiana whom she welcomed with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Now, the model has not confirmed who the father of her baby is. Just days ago, an insider told Us Weekly that she was ready to move on without Rondeau in her life, sharing:

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure. She’s completely done. She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship… It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

Well, if he’s the father, then things are bound to get challenging — but obviously, all the details here still remain to be seen.

We continue to wish for Shanna’s safety and well-being in this increasingly complicated and stressful time.

