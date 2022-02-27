Shanna Moakler Issued Emergency Protective Order Against Ex Matthew Rondeau Following Domestic Violence Arrest

New horrifying details about the alleged physical altercation between Shanna Moakler and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau have come to light…

According to a report obtained by Us Weekly, a police officer granted the 46-year-old pageant queen an emergency protective order when Rondeau was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department this week. In case you missed it, the 29-year-old was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday, not long after going on an offensive rant about her on Instagram Live. He accused Moakler of being unfaithful and hung up on her ex-husband Travis Barker, yelling in the video:

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because this is done. I’m done. I’m never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

Yikes! However, the drama reportedly all started when the pair celebrated Moakler’s homecoming from her recent television appearance on Wednesday night, and they got into a fight over the cheating allegations. When she returned from sleeping over at a neighbor’s home the next day, things allegedly became physical.

In the report obtained by Us, he allegedly grabbed Moakler by the hair, swinging her onto the ground. Rondeau then allegedly threw a chair and urinated on the reality star. What the f**k?! The altercation resulted in leaving visible injuries on Moakler, per the report. Rondeau later denied hurting the mom of two ever.

She has not filed a separate restraining order at this time, and the protective order is only valid for seven days until March 3. According to the legal document, the model now cannot “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” Moakler nor contact her directly or indirectly “by any means” during that time. Rondeau must also stay at least 100 years away from her and immediately move out of their home.

Yeah, it is safe to say that the duo is over after all of this! Another insider told the outlet that after the incident, Moakler wanted to move on with her life – without Rondeau:

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure. She’s completely done. She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship. … It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

Truly terrifying what happened here. Reactions to the new details that were revealed about the attack? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image viaShanna Moakler/Instagram, Matthew Rondeau/Instagram]