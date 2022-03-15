Shanna Moakler Spotted Back With Matthew Rondeau Weeks After Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler is back together with ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau — or, to be more precise, at the very least they are back spending time together.

That’s according to a new report published on Monday afternoon, at least. Per TMZ, the star-crossed duo was spotted dining together at a restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island late Sunday night. Of course, this follows just three weeks after Rondeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following a disturbing alleged incident between him and the former pageant queen in Los Angeles.

The outlet notes that the pair were seated together at Opa Restaurant in Providence. They were spotted together in a darkened booth by eagle-eyed fans. One even snapped a picture of Rondeau and Moakler together and Shanna smiling widely, which you can see HERE.

According to the outlet, the current status of their relationship is “unclear,” and witnesses on the scene reported that they apparently “weren’t showing any signs of affection during the meal.” Furthermore, one witness claimed that the 46-year-old reality TV star could be overheard saying this to another diner in the restaurant:

“We’re okay. We’re hanging in there.”

The pair made it a late night, reportedly leaving after 1:00 a.m. local time. The prior evening, Moakler and Rondeau reportedly attended another local restaurant for dinner together, as well, marking back-to-back outings in the east coast city just weeks after that highly contentious situation back at home.

It’s interesting, because Shanna has allegedly been telling Providence locals that she’s back in her hometown to celebrate the retirement of her 86-year-old father after decades working as a dentist in the city. That may be! But these encounters with Rondeau would seem to suggest that’s just part of the story.

Since Rondeau’s arrest in late February, Shanna was granted an emergency protective order against the 28-year-old. Days after the arrest, it was also revealed that the incident in Los Angeles followed another in which Rondeau allegedly attacked a transgender woman in a separate situation.

And in the aftermath of the unsettling legal situation, Moakler also has revealed that she is pregnant. In a statement to the media about her apparently unexpected pregnancy in early March, the 46-year-old model explained:

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Clearly, the couple’s relationship has been very rocky, to say the least, and it apparently has for a long time.

We just hope the best for their individual well-being with whatever is going on here — especially so for Shanna as she moves along through her pregnancy.

