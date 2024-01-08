Shanna Moakler Blasts Kardashians, Accuses Ex Travis Barker Of 'Womanizing' & Having Drinking 'Problem'!

Shanna Moakler has some choice words for her ex-husband and his new family.

It’s no secret the former Playboy model isn’t the biggest fan of the famous reality fam, and in an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, she didn’t let us forget… And Travis ain’t off the hook either!

In a clip from the upcoming episode, which drops on Wednesday, the 48-year-old opens up about the ups and downs — mostly downs — of her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer. She told the host:

“He did me pretty dirty … Drinking [was] a problem… his womanizing, his addiction…”

DAMN. It sounds like she’s about to air out all his dirty laundry!

In the same clip, she recalled a specific instance in which the exes argued over money:

“I’ll never forget he knocked on the window and I rolled it down and he goes, ‘I have more money than y’all.’”

This is just a very brief clip — with LOTS of edits — so we don’t know the exact context of the conversation, but that doesn’t sound particularly promising. And we can’t wait to listen…

On the topic of Travis’ new bride Kourtney Kardashian and her famous fam, the mother of three made her opinion well known:

“I’m tired of people s**tting on me. I don’t have to like that f**king family. There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch that f**king show, and don’t give a f**k what Kim Kardashian is doing with her ass.”

Oof! Shady Shanna! Back in 2021, the blonde bombshell SLAMMED Kourt & Kim for “destroying” her family, claiming that she was alienated from her and Travis’ kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 20, because of them. It seemed like they’d put all that behind them, like they’d finally found peace. This does NOT seem very peaceful!

Watch the full teaser (below):

In another clip from the interview uploaded on Bunnie’s TikTok, the Miss US winner opened up about the “womanizing” she seemed to be alluding to in the previous clip. She recalled a time, seemingly after the deadly plane crash Travis barely survived, when she set up the musician’s laptop so that he could FaceTime with their kiddos — and “saw all the emails from all the women.”

Uhhh, yikes… But she says that wasn’t even what bothered her the most! She further alleged that there were also emails of him approving comments for news outlets about what a “s***y mother” and a “terrible person” she was… OMG! Watch for yourself (below):

Boy, we can’t wait to tune in on Wednesday… Are YOU going to listen?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bunnie Xo/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]