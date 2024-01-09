Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Of Using CASH To Make Her Kids Hate Her!

Shanna Moakler isn’t screwing around! This interview is more of an onslaught than we even realized!

The Playboy model is on Wednesday’s episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, and we got a real sense from a brief preview Monday that she was reigniting her feud with ex Travis Barker — and the whole Kardashian fam. Well, it’s more than a sense, y’all!

In a new preview obtained by Page Six Tuesday, Shanna spills some scalding hot tea about what she thinks happened when Kravis were first getting together. Her take? Travis tried to impress Kourtney Kardashian with what a good father he was — and he used his children’s mother as a contrast. In order to look better, he made her look worse! And that meant turning her kids against her!

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’ ‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like ‘Bro, you win.’ Like you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

But then Travis and the kids joining the Kardashian family just made it worse — because she couldn’t compete with the lavish lifestyle on offer:

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

Shanna said Travis immediately got into that life, using it to turn Alabama and Landon Barker against her! She explained:

“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff. I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

Oof. She’s really saying they used their money to turn the kids against her! Is that her explanation for her rift with Alabama a while back? She says she took a step back from her kids during the early days of the romance:

“I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond over my children hating me. Go do what you need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

Yeesh! What do Travis and Kourtney have to say about all this? Nothing yet. But a pal told People:

“Travis and Kourtney don’t pay attention to what Shanna’s doing. They’re so happy in life right now.”

Well, we do pay attention to what Shanna’s doing. And saying! And we can’t wait to see what else she unloads!

