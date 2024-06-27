Shannen Doherty Afraid She Can't Get A Boyfriend Amid Cancer Battle Because Of Her 'Expiration Date'

Shannen Doherty isn’t optimistic about her dating prospects.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress appeared on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast on Wednesday and opened up about her fears of dating while battling Stage 4 cancer. She heartbreakingly explained:

“Listen, I think it’s hard for somebody like me, in my personal opinion, because it’s hard to go into dating someone when you know that they might have an expiration date.”

“An expiration date”?? Poor Shannen! That’s such an awful, awful thought.

And because of her cancer, she perceives her dating pool as even emptier because she’s into men — and they’re worse about this than women are:

“I don’t think men handle death and illness — most men I don’t want to generalize and say all men — but they don’t handle that as well as women do.”

The Charmed star also noted that she’s more picky these days, calling things off with a recent prospect because she “within 30 minutes saw a red flag.” Honestly, we can’t blame her… After being burned so badly by her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, she probably has her guard all the way up.

Kelly tried to play matchmaker suggesting a “New Yorker” she knows who’s “rich,” noting:

“You need a rich, financially stable, not threatened by your fame, not intimidated by your fame. He’s older, he’s established. He presents very normal and I’ve never seen a dark side to this guy.”

Shannen jokingly hit back that she was “sold.” But in reality, she’s just looking for someone who will love her for all her imperfections following her multiple cancer operations:

“I have so many scars from surgery that it’s like, how do you explain that ‘No, that isn’t from giving birth, that’s from reconstruction surgery.’ You just start to feel, as a woman, I think very insecure about yourself.”

Poor girl. She needs to remember who she is. THE Shannen Doherty! Men would be lucky to be in her presence! Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

