Shannen Doherty Shares Raw Video Taken Moments Before Brain Surgery To Remove A Tumor Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is continuing to show the hard realities of battling stage 4 breast cancer.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share a throwback video captured in January before she went into brain surgery to have a tumor removed. In the clip, she can be seen sitting in a hospital bed in a gown, face mask, and medical hair cap while speaking with a medical professional about what to expect post-procedure. And even though she was smiling, it was clear how nervous she was! Understandably so!

The Heathers star captioned the vulnerable clip:

“January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

Whoa. You can take a look at the full video HERE.

This update comes days after she shared another heartbreaking post of her undergoing radiation after a CT scan uncovered she had brain metastases, a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread from the original site to the brain, per the Mayo Clinic. Alongside that video, she reflected:

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun lead announced she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, three years after going into remission for a previous battle with breast cancer (which she faced in March 2015). In 2021, she opened up about her motivation amid ongoing treatment, revealing she’s “fighting to stay alive.” The 52-year-old actress said on Good Morning America:

“I never want to operate [like I’m dying]. I just want to operate as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.”

It must be very difficult to be so open about her health journey, but we hope this is helping her feel connected to others who are facing similar struggles. We are sending her so much love as she continues to face this battle!

